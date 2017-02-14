Introducing, Company in the Dooryard to the BDN blog network

My name is Rebecca Reisman. I am an aspiring writer.

My fiancé, Bryce and I are Bar Harbor natives. After I graduated with my degree in Creative Writing from Dalhousie University, the two of us spent a year saving money and then took a cross-country road trip. The road led us back to Maine and eventually led to Bryce’s employment with the U.S. Postal Service in Bangor. Since moving to the Queen City, I have begun to make my writing into my career.

I have always believed that the arts have the power to bring people together, whether it’s in the span of a three-minute song or a five-hundred-page book. For me, the medium that helps me express myself while connecting to those around me is writing.

While I love being a Mainer, it can be challenging as a twenty-something-year-old to find incentives to stay in a state with a declining population and fewer opportunities. But I love it here.

That’s what this blog is about; exploring and connecting to my new community in downtown Bangor while finding a way to settle down in my beloved home state.

To do this, I will do what I’ve learned from growing up in a small town where my parents are immersed in the non-profit world; I will get involved. By connecting to new people, events and organizations, I believe I will find my home, along with countless reasons to stay.